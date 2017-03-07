Would-Be Congresswoman Raffles Off AR-15 Assault Rifle

By:
Submitted:

Image: An email sent by Amy Kremer for Congress

An email sent by Amy Kremer for Congress encourages people to donate to her campaign so they can get a chance to win an AR-15 rifle. amykremerforcongress.com

She is running for Georgia’s 6th District in a special election to replace Republican Tom Price, who recently became President Donald Trump’s secretary of health and human services.

“Help send a message to Washington by Supporting Amy and Winning an AR-15,” read an email sent out by Amy Kremer for Congress.

In an email explaining the raffle, Kremer called out the recent decision by the

4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Kolbe v. Hogan which ruled that Maryland’s ban on military-style assault rifles is constitutional because the Second Amendment does not give civilians the right to own such weapons.

“Under this chilling decision, not only is the AR-15 a ‘weapon of war,’ so are handguns, shotguns, bolt-action rifles, and hunting knives,”

Kremer wrote.

She called on supporters to “show these progressive judges that we will not surrender the rights granted by God and preserved in the U.S. Constitution,” adding: “To help in this effort, we’ve decided to give away this special AR-15 to one of our fellow 2nd Amendment supporters.”

According to the campaign, the CQB .300 Blackout has a retail value of $2,500.

The email added: “For every $25 donated to Amy Kremer for Congress, entrants will receive 1 entry ticket; for every $100, 5 entries will be made.”

Kremer is a native of Marietta, Ga., who formerly worked for Delta Air Lines.

She gave up her career to focus on her daughter and became politically active in the Tea Party movement.

“I was just a mom who was sick and fed up with what was going on in Washington,” she said in a

2014 interview. She was chairwoman of the Tea Party Express and co-founded a super PAC called “Women Vote Trump.”

The special election for Georgia’s 6th congressional seat will likely gain national attention because it is one of the first elections since Trump’s presidential victory.

Image: Amy Kremer

