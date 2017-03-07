Woman Disappeared After Leaving Miami Hospital Lobby Found Safe

Jennifer Say

Alexis Say, who disappeared in January after leaving a Miami hospital, has been located safe, her mother Jennifer tells Dateline.

Jennifer told Dateline she hopes to be reunited with her daughter soon. The only information available at this time is that Alexis is safe and alive.

The news was also posted on the ‘Please help find Alexis Say’ Facebook page Tuesday night.

At this time, I have no further updates, except that she is found and safe and I am so grateful to all of you for your support and encouragement! Please continue to pray as we move forward.

Alexis was last seen on January 23, 2017 in the lobby of North Shores Medical Center in Miami, Florida. The 22-year-old brunette had moved to Florida last year. She had checked into a rehab center late last year. While there, Jennifer told Dateline her daughter suffered a seizure and was taken to the emergency room.

Alexis borrowed a fellow patient’s cell phone while at the hospital to call her mom.

“She wanted to call me and make sure I knew she was at the hospital,” Jennifer told Dateline. “That’s how she is. She wanted me to know what was going on with her.”

It was in the lobby of the hospital where Alexis was last seen. Her mother had feared her daughter may have fallen into the terrifying world of human trafficking.

Alexis was featured in Dateline’s online article series ‘Missing in America’ in February