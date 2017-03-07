Why 'Homeland' Star Mandy Patinkin Is Furious

Actor Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody listen to Taer Abosi, not pictured, and his daughters Hanife, age 9, second left, and Attife, age 11, at their container in the Kara Tepe camp in Lesbos, Greece, on Feb. 28. The family described a treacherous journey through the mountains of Iran to Turkey, with snow up to their necks. Tara Todras-Whitehill / for the International Rescue Committee

Patinkin has no doubt where the blame for that lies: politicians scaring people to bolster their own support.

“The biggest tool of this fear game is what you’re watching with Donald Trump and his administration right at this moment,” he said. “He’s trying to pay back the people who voted for him. And how did he win their vote?… [he said], ‘I’ll put up a wall. I’ll ban Muslims to make you afraid of them. And I will keep you safe.'”

Patinkin continues to mockingly assume Trump’s voice, now shouting and pointing across the table: “‘I will fix your fear. I will fix you. I will make you safe. You vote for me … even if it’s not based on fact or necessity.'”

But while Patinkin is clearly angry about their direction of travel, he is careful not to demonize people who back Trump’s agenda.

“I put my feet in their shoes every minute that I possibly can. I have great empathy for them,” he said. “If you don’t have a job, or healthcare or opportunity for god-knows how many years because the government isn’t working for you, you need a change. And if you want that change to be something that’s outside of the status quo, you vote for the one available person that was there and that guy’s name was Donald Trump. I get it, OK? These are my neighbors, these aren’t my enemies, these are my fellow citizens.”

His solution?

“We talk. We listen to each other,” he said, decelerating his tone from fiery sermon to almost a whisper. “That’s one of the big cancers that happening in the world: People don’t listen to each other.”