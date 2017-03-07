Weaver Middle School celebrates National Breakfast Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Weaver Middle School lined up in the cafeteria and started their day with a healthy breakfast on Tuesday.

They grabbed sausage, grits, fruit, parfaits, and cereal for National School Breakfast Week. Weaver’s Principal, Dr. Sherri Flagg knows has seen how valuable breakfast is.

“Well I think it’s probably the most important thing they’ll do all day, because if your mind is healthy and full, and you’re not thinking about what to eat or what you haven’t eaten, you will do a better job in school,” Flagg says.

The week-long initiative encourages parents, students and teachers to start their morning with healthy too.

Dr. Flagg says breakfast at Weaver Middle School is free, parents just need to get their kids to school on time.