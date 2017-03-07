U.S. Begins Shipping THAAD Anti-Missile System to S. Korea

South Korean protesters attend a rally to oppose a plan to deploy the THAAD missile defense system in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul on Feb. 28. Ahn Young-joon / AP

Yang Uk, a senior fellow at the Korea Defense & Security Forum, a private research group in Seoul, said: “THAAD installation will not be met with fully open arms but semi-open arms.”

“A majority of South Korean people do understand the need for installing the THAAD and also that it is better sooner than later, but China’s trade attack and pressure on South Korean people and businesses is [stopping] many South Koreans from welcoming THAAD,” Yang told NBC News.

“The reality is that China is opposed to THAAD deployment not because of South Korea, but because of the U.S., and so if the U.S. works closely with South Korea to alleviate China’s pressure against South Korea, more South Koreans will openly support THAAD installation,” Yang said.

But Kim Young-woo, chairman of the National Assembly’s Defense Committee, rejected the idea that China’s opposition should influence the decision.

“China does not really have a say here, as this is about South Korea’s defense capability. It is against the principles of free trade to put economic pressure against South Korea,” Kim told NBC News.

“Just look at how North Korea’s threat is escalating,” Kim said. “We are faced with North Korea’s fanatical obsession over weapons of mass destruction. … The THAAD is a defense capability we need to defend ourselves.”

North Korea is banned from testing any ballistic missile technology under a set of U.N. resolutions. But it has threatened to conduct more missile tests in response to an annual two-month joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington, which continues through April.