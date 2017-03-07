Three Killed, Others Hurt After Train Hits Charter Bus in Biloxi

Biloxi firefighters help passengers of a charter bus out after the bus collided with a train in Biloxi on Tuesday afternoon. John Fitzhugh / Sun Herald

“It’s a terrible, chaotic scene,” Miller said. “We’re not sure about the bus itself, why it was stopped, if it was having engine problems or what,” he said.

The bus was on the tracks at Main Street when it was struck by the eastbound train, Miller said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was aware of the crash and monitoring information.

The train pushed the charter bus approximately 300 feet down the tracks, Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel

told the Biloxi Sun Herald newspaper.

Witnesses told the newspaper the bus became stuck on the tracks.

“Maybe it was about 5 or 10 minutes before the train arrived at that intersection,” Mark Robinson told the newspaper. “He was blowing his horn and doing all kinds of different things trying to get the bus off the tracks, but it got stuck.”

A spokesman for railroad company CSX said the mixed freight train was traveling from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, and had 52 cars, 27 of which were loaded. No one on the train was hurt. “Our thoughts are with all involved,” spokesman Gary Sease said.