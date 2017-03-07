The New GOP Health Care Plan Looks a Lot Like Obamacare

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill on Jan. 4. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called it a “Make America Sick Again” bill.

“Republicans even enable insurers to once again charge more or deny coverage to millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions, abandoning those families who lapse in coverage for any reason at all,” she said

House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, and Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Richard Neal of Massachusetts said they could would not support the plan.

“The Republican repeal bill would rip health care away from millions of Americans, ration care for working families and seniors, and put insurance companies back in charge of health care decisions — contrary to everything President Trump has said he would do with his health care plan,” they said in a joint statement.

The plan sets out a path to revising Medicaid, the joint state-federal health plan for low income people. It allows the 31 states plus Washington D.C. that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act to keep getting federal funding to do that but inexplicably leaves out the 19 most Republican states that refused to take part.

Instead, those states will get cash. It’s not enough, said Wilensky. “I don’t think $10 billion is enough,” she said.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen says the changes to Medicaid will eventually leave many people out in the cold. “Medicaid provides the ultimate safety net for individuals who need it the most. I am extremely concerned about that,” she said.

The ACA was designed to get health insurance to more Americans, and it did. At least 20 million more people have health insurance than before the law was enacted, about half of them on new exchanges set up to help people buy private health insurance, often with federal subsidies, and about half through an expansion of Medicaid.

In 2010, the year the law was signed, 48.6 million Americans or 16 percent of the population had no health insurance. The ACA brought that to below 9 percent.

Republicans are wary of making changes that will take health insurance away from millions of Americans, but are under pressure to make the reforms look more like a return to private industry, with less government oversight.

Antos said the plan may compromise too much.

“Some Republicans will say, ‘No, you’ve gone too far (and) give things away’ and other Republicans will say, especially in the Senate, ‘you haven’t gone far enough to say what you are going to replace it with’,” he said.

“So it seems like there’s a sweet spot here, but it’s not a sweet spot that a politician would want to be in.”