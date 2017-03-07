Singer George Michael Died of Natural Causes: Coroner

Pop singer George Michael died of natural causes related to his heart and liver, a British coroner said Tuesday.

A statement issued by Darren Salter, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said: “[Inquiries] into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further [inquiries].”

The statement added that Michael’s family asked the media and public to respect their privacy.

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart becomes enlarged and cannot pump blood efficiently, while myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can lead to a host of other health problems.

Michael died in his home on Dec. 25, 2016, aged 53. Before Tuesday’s announcement by the coroner, British police had said the star’s death was unexplained, but not suspicious.

He was one of the most successful British solo artists of all time, starting his career in the group Wham! in the 1980s, before going on to a successful career as a solo artist that continued into this century.

He was also one of the most high-profile members of the music industry to come out as gay, at the time of his 1988 arrest for engaging in a lewd act in a Beverly Hills public toilet. He subsequently parodied the incident in the song “Let’s Go Outside.”