The turtle swims in a pool at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center in Thailand on March 3, several days before the surgery. Sakchai Lalit / AP

The surgery team leader said Monday that when she discovered the cause of the turtle’s agony she was furious.

“I felt angry that humans, whether or not they meant to do it or if they did it without thinking, had caused harm to this turtle,” said Nantarika Chansue, head of Chulalongkorn University’s veterinary medical aquatic animal research center.