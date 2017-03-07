Poachers Kill Rhino Inside French Zoo

The rhinoceros Vince, at the zoo, west of Paris on Oct. 21, 2015. Domaine de Thoiry via AP

The suspects entered the Thoiry Zoo and shot the rhino named Vince, who was 5-years-old, three times in the head, the zoo’s director Thierry Duguet told The Associated Press.

Zookeepers discovered his carcass Tuesday in the rhinoceros’ enclosure.

Duguet says police are investigating and the suspects still are at large.

The African rhinos are under increasing threat from poachers because of the illegal trade in their horns. Demand is driven by the use of rhino horns in traditional Asian medicine – it is said to cure everything from hangovers to cancer and is even believed to have aphrodisiac powers. A rhino horn can reportedly fetch up to $42,000 on the black market.

The demand has led to a huge spike in poaching. In South Africa, the number of rhinos poached jumped from 13 in 2007 to 1,215 in 2014, according to the

World Wildlife Fund.

The Thoiry Zoo, which is about 30 miles outside of Paris, is renowned for its safari park that can only be accessed from inside a car.