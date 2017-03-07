Macon-Bibb Public Works runs donation competition for good cause

The Macon-Bibb Public Works Department hopes you'll donate to the Ronald McDonald House through April 1st.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Public Works is joining six other departments in donating to a good cause.

They’re collecting items like canned goods and cleaning supplies for the Ronald McDonald House in Macon.

The charity helps children who are seriously injured or ill and in the hospital and their families.

Public Works director Marvin Land already had success this year during a Christmas food drive competition.

The department that donates the most items gets a prize.

“I think they all they all know that they may be in need one day,” said Land. “Everybody–whether it be this drive or ones we’ve done prior, it’s good to know there’s help there.”

You can help as well by dropping items off at the Public Works Department, Parks and Beautification, the Mayor’s Office, the Solid Waste Department, Facilities Management and the Tax Commissioner’s Office.

The drive goes until April 1st.

 

