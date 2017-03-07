Macon Bibb investigators say driver of a Medical Transport vehicle causes wreck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Bibb deputies say the driver of an NGMT Medical Transport ambulance ran a red light, slamming into a Chevy Suburban.

The accident took place at the intersection of Hemlock and Second street early Tuesday evening.

Lee Walls said says his wife and kids were in the Suburban when it was hit. His wife and his 8 month old baby boy were taken to the hospital.

He took his little daughter to be checked out as well. The person in the back of the medical transport vehicle, and the driver were not seriously injured.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford medical transport van was charged with failure to stop at the red light.