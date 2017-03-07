Local doctor and realtor honored at annual women of achievement awards luncheon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – March is women’s month. Dozens of professional women in the middle Georgia area attended the annual women of achievement awards luncheon hosted by the Career Women’s Network.

Career Women’s Network provides support to women and acknowledges the achievements and contributions of professional women in the community.

It also brings women together to network ideas, experiences and solidify relationships.

“We’re so busy in our personal lives, we’re so busy in our professional lives that we kind of lack that comradery and support. So, Career Women’s Network was developed to supply that support for women.,” says Ann Lear, President of Career Women’s Network in Macon.

Georgia realtor Denny Jones and Dr. Teresa Luhrs were honored and declared March 7th as their day.

Women are nominated by people in the community or members each year. To become a member or attend a meeting, visit cwnmacon.org for more information.