Little Girl Stands Up to Iconic Wall Street Bull (and Masculinity)

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: A statue of a girl facing the Wall St. Bull is seen in the financial district in New York

People take photos of the Wall St. Bull statue. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

“Today, we are calling on companies to take concrete steps to increase gender diversity on their boards, and have issued clear guidance to help them begin to take action,” State Street Global Advisors CEO Ron O’Hanley said in a statement.

Much the same as the charging bull, the little bronze girl by artist Kristen Visbal was put up in the wee hours of the morning as “guerilla art,” McNally said. But, unlike the bull, the firm discussed it with the city beforehand so that it could remain at least temporarily.

“We’re actively pursuing that it stays for a month,” she said. “If the city decides that it should stay in perpetuity, we’re absolutely on board with that.”

The bull, sculpted by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica, was initially taken down after he quietly placed it in front of the New York Stock Exchange in December 1989. But it was later given a permanent home, about a five-minute walk away on Broadway, in response to public support.

Image: A woman poses next to a statue of a girl facing the Wall St. Bull, as part of a campaign by U.S. fund manager State Street to push companies to put women on their boards, in the financial district in New York

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • I got paid $104,000 previous year by working from my home a­­n­­d I did that by wor­king part time f­o­r few hours /day. I followed a money making opportunity I found online and I am amazed that i was able to make so much money. It’s really newbie-friendly and I’m just so blessed that I found out about it. Check out what I did… http://libr­.­ae/76Yz

Related News

57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Texas Executes Man in Murder-For-Hire Scheme
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon Bibb investigators say driver of a Medical Transport vehicle causes wreck
Read More»
2 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Here's the Full List of Donald Trump's Executive Orders
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»