Iraqis Relieved, Defiant After Being Spared From Entry Ban

President Donald Trump signs a revised executive order for a U.S. travel ban on Monday, leaving Iraq off the list of targeted countries. Carlos Barria / Reuters

He added: “Putting Iraq among countries that support terrorism or involved in terrorist attacks is going to affect the American policy in the region and create a gap that is at the end going to be filled by either Iranians or Russians.”

Some Iraqis, however, struck a more defiant tone.

“An eye for an eye, this was the message of our government,” said Ayman Sadon, 47, who works in a private tourism company in Baghdad.

“We as Iraqis, have no interest in the United States of America, but the Americans have interests in Iraq, and Trump put himself in a position that forced him to rethink again in his order — why? Because of the interests of the Americans in Iraq, oil talks,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep relief” at the country’s removal from the list, describing the move as “an important step towards promoting the strategic alliance between Baghdad and Washington in many fields, especially in the war against ISIS and terrorism.”