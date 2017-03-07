IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “We just had a whole eighteen wheeler of buttermilk come in,” said IHOP manager, Frank Marrero.

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard in Macon needs all of that buttermilk to celebrate National Pancake Day. Like many IHOPs across the nation, they gave free stacks of pancakes to customers in exchange for donations that will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Since 2006, IHOP has raised more than 24 million dollars for the foundation, including the Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health.

“The money that they’re raising will go to enhance our patient care,” said Haley Vann, Navicent Health’s Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator. “Anything that’s going to new technology, or any medical equipment. Anything that really enhances the patient’s experience here at the hospital.”

IHOP’s goal is to raise 3.5 million dollars nationwide this year. Miss America representatives also helped reach that goal.

“There are so many children that get admitted into Children’s Miracle Network hospitals,” said Miss Lake Lanier 2017, Savannah Little. “Each minute there are 60 children admitted.”

You can donate as little as a dollar and enjoy a stack of hot pancakes.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about free pancakes or eating for free,” said Marrero. “It’s about the kids.”

 

