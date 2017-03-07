How Trump's New Entry Ban Could Weather Legal Challenges

Immigration activists rally against the Trump administration's new travel ban outside of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, on March 7, 2017.

Given the broad ban on people from six different countries, Americans may argue that they have standing to sue on behalf of people in those countries.

In 1972, the Supreme Court held that Americans may sometimes press the immigration cases of foreigners.

An American professor sued on behalf of a Belgian writer, accused of communism, whom the professor wanted to include in an academic conference. The supreme court heard the case, but ultimately supported denying the visa.

More recent rulings on the legal standing of foreigners, however, could favor the Trump administration.

In 2015, the Supreme Court effectively declined to review a visa denial of an Afghan national, suspected of terrorism brought by his wife, a naturalized American citizen.

The 5-4 decision was written by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. In the current composition of the current court, a similar case would be likely to deadlock 4-4.

Once a Muslim Ban, Always a Muslim Ban?

With so many legal claims narrowed, any new lawsuits against the order are more likely to claim that it targets Muslims based on their religion.

The new order does not discriminate against Muslims or include text focusing on religion at all.

That would force potential challengers to focus on the order’s history and motivations, not what it says on its face.

“I’m not sure that there’s anything that the new travel ban can do to erase the historical record of how we got to where we are today,” University of North Carolina Law Professor Catherine Kim said.

That record is unusually stark — as a candidate, Trump pledged to ban immigrants based on their religion. As a constitutional matter, a religious test for immigration would be equally suspect had Trump proposed it for Jews, Christians or Catholics.

In court, the Trump administration has argued that Trump’s campaign statements are not policy and judges should look to what the ban does.

Even judges who were skeptical of the ban, like U.S. District Judge James Robart, have given support to that distinction. Political rhetoric on the campaign trail may not doom the ban. But other evidence of discrimination could.

