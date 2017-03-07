House Oversight Committee Won't Probe Trump's Voter Fraud Claims

The House Oversight Committee will not investigate President Donald Trump’s claims of wide-spread voter fraud during the 2016 election, Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Tuesday.

Speaking on CNN, the Utah representative said he not see any evidence to back up Trump’s tweets.

“We can’t just investigate everything that’s ever thrown out there by the Democrats, by the Republicans, we have to pick and choose,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly, and without evidence, pushed claims that millions of ballots were cast illegally and called for a probe into the issue. Days after his inauguration, Trump tweeted: “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead.”

Although the committee will not look into Trump’s voter fraud allegations, Chaffetz said congressional leaders will investigate the president’s Saturday morning claim that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the campaign, adding that “the president is directly asking and calling for” an investigation.

Chaffetz said he has spoken with House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who on Sunday said his panel will take the lead on investigating whether Obama illegally eavesdropped on Trump.

Despite lack of evidence to support Trump claims of being wiretapped, Chaffetz said, “I think it’s a legitimate question, the president is emphatic about it. We’re going to look into it and try to figure it out.”

Asked whether he believes Obama illegally surveilled Trump Tower, Chaffetz said he would not presuppose the outcome.

“When you look around the corner, sometimes you find something you don’t expect to find,” he said.