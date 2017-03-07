Hawaii to File Legal Challenge Over New Trump Entry Order

Hawaii intends to file a legal challenge Wednesday to President Donald Trump’s new order restricting entry to the United States from six majority Muslim nations, the state said in a legal filing.

Court documents filed in U.S. District Court of Hawaii asks a judge to approve a briefing schedule for a forthcoming motion seeking a temporary restraining order over the new executive order, which the state’s attorney general has called a “Muslim ban 2.0.”

Hawaii sued over Trump’s initial executive order, which was blocked by a federal judge in Seattle after the state of Washington challenged the immigration ban. Hawaii will file an amended complaint on Wednesday, according to the court document filed Tuesday.

The court documents filed Tuesday do not put forth Hawaii’s tailored legal argument against the new presidential executive order, which Trump signed on Monday a month after a federal judge blocked his initial order.

The new order narrows the countries affected from seven to six — Iraq was aken off the list — and drops a previous section that would have indefinitely suspended admission of Syrian refugees. It also removed language preferencing entry to the U.S. by religious minorities facing persecution in their home countries.

Outside counsel for Hawaii, Neal Katyal, said on MSNBC-TV Tuesday that Trump’s new executive order contradicts the president’s past argument that “if the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week.” The new order doesn’t take effect until March 16.

“Of course, this time not only did he take a week but he took 10 days,” Katyal said. “So I really think it just underscores the lack of national security justification here — this isn’t about protecting us from bad guys rushing into the country, this is about politics.”

The schedule is designed to have a court rule on Trump’s new executive order before it is set to take effect, according to the court document filed Tuesday.

Trump’s new order suspends for 90 days entry to the United States from Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya. It also puts on hold for 120 days the admission of refugees to the country. The new order specifically exempts those with green cards, and it does not revoke existing visas.

