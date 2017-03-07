Four Killed, Over 30 Hurt After Train Hits Charter Bus in Biloxi

Rescue personnel carry an injured passenger after a CSX freight train hit a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on March 7, 2017. John Fitzhugh / The Sun Herald via EPA

A Pepsi truck was struck by a train after becoming stuck on the tracks at a nearby crossing in January, the city said at the time. The driver in that case had time to get out before the vehicle was struck.

The train pushed the charter bus approximately 300 feet down the tracks, Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel

told the Biloxi Sun Herald newspaper.

Witnesses told the newspaper the bus became stuck on the tracks.

“Maybe it was about 5 or 10 minutes before the train arrived at that intersection,” Mark Robinson told the newspaper. “He was blowing his horn and doing all kinds of different things trying to get the bus off the tracks, but it got stuck.”

A spokesman for railroad company CSX said the mixed freight train was traveling from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, and had three locomotives and 52 cars, 27 of which were loaded. No one on the train was hurt.

“Our thoughts are with all involved,” CSX spokesman Gary Sease said. The bus is owned by Echo Transportation, authorities said. Echo Transportation President and CEO John Ferrari said the company was in touch with authorities.