Entry Ban Could Cause Doctor Droughts in Pro-Trump States

Many foreign-born doctors end up in states and areas Trump won because of the visa programs Monday’s order will suspend when it takes effect March 16.

“In these places, there are lots of incentives for American-trained doctors and foreign-trained doctors to move and work,” said Michael Stepner, a doctoral student in economics at MIT, who helped analyze where foreign-born doctors live.

As a result of the incentives,

previous research has found foreign-born workers are more likely to take jobs in places underserved by medical professionals. More than 25 percent of doctors and surgeons were foreign-born as of 2010, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute.

Graduate departments in science and engineering reported that international

student applications for many programs declined by 20 to 30 percent for 2017 programs. As a result, some universities, such as Dartmouth and the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, have shifted their recruitment strategies to avoid a talent drought.

Last week, the Trump administration made a separate announcement that

it is ending an expedited visa process designed to speed approval of H1-B visas, which are granted to highly skilled foreign workers. Many of the physicians who complete medical residencies in the U.S. rely on the H1-B visa to practice medicine in the country afterwards.