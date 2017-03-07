Dog Of The Week: Irish

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Irish is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She was left behind a building and rescued by Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare who turned her over to Critical Care for Animal Angels.

Regina Brabham came on Daybreak to introduce her. She worries there are more puppies from the same litter being sold illegally.

Irish is only a few weeks old and is very sweet. Brabham encourages any owner with a puppy to get them spayed or neutered and to get the proper medical treatment from a doctor when they are young.

If you’d like to adopt Irish, or any of the other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.

They have taken on some senior dogs that are in need of loving and a forever home. Brabham is looking for people willing to open their heart and take on senior dogs.