Civil Rights Leaders Confront Sessions on Range of Worries

Rev. Al Sharpton looks up while speaking with reporters outside of the Justice Department following a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in Washington, on March 7, 2017. Cliff Owen / AP

“We give him credit for having that meeting,” Sharpton said.

He said Sessions gave no commitments, and that the group didn’t expect any. Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President Wade Henderson, National Urban League President Marc Morial, Lawyers’ Commitee for Civil Rights Under Law President Kristen Clarke and National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President Melanie Campbell were also at the meeting.

They said they wanted Sessions to know how they felt, and to expect continued opposition to policies that they see as rolling back people’s rights.

Morial described the meeting as “constructive and candid.”

The participants said they focused on a number of issues: Trump’s travel ban for immigrants, a recent spike in hate crimes, the Justice Department’s future stance on forcing police reforms, rollbacks of LGBT rights protections.

Sharpton said he also pressed Sessions to move “aggressively” on seeking federal criminal charges against the New York police officer who put Eric Garner in a deadly choke hold in 2014. Sharpton said Sessions replied that he hadn’t looked at the case but would review it.