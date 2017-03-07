Bridge maintenance will affect traffic in Milledgeville Wednesday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One lane is expected to close on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at the Bobby Parham Bridge over the Oconee River.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation this will allow work to be done under the bridge. This is part of the $2.1 million bridge rehab project which includes one other SR 22 bridge and in Baldwin Couny and the SR 150 bridge over Interstate 20 in McDuffie County.

GDOT advises to slow down when you approach a work zone.

