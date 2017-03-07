Ala. Lawmakers Work to Impeach 'Love Gov'

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley speaks with former aide Rebekah Mason. NBC News

The state House got involved last year after 23 representatives — most of them Republicans, like Bentley — signed impeachment articles accusing the governor of corruption and neglect of duty.

The alleged adulterers were outed by the

former head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who said he was fired because he refused to cover up the affair.

Mason later resigned. But her husband, former TV weatherman Jonathan Mason, still works for Bentley as the $91,400-a-year head of a state agency called Serve Alabama. The three were all apparently chummy enough to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration together, local Alabama media reported.

Bentley is a father of four and grandfather of six from Tuscaloosa who sometimes teaches Sunday school. His ex-wife, Dianne Bentley, filed for

divorce in August 2015, declaring that their marriage “has suffered an irretrievable breakdown.”