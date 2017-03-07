Accident temporarily closes College Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – College Street, between Forsyth Street and Appleton Avenue, is temporarily closed after a car struck a utility pole. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident around 3:00 PM.

According to a report, 50-year-old Regina Howard was driving her 2014 Toyota Camry when a vehicle swerved into her lane. That caused Howard to swerve off the road and hit a utility pole on College Street. Howard was taken to Navicent Health with minor injuries.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to avoid the area until Georgia Power can replace the utility pole.