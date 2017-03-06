What to Expect in Trump's New Immigration Order

Supporters of President Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017. Ryan Kang / AP

What’s the status of the original EO?

It’s been on hold. A federal judge in Seattle

issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on Feb. 3, and a three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Feb. 9 refused a Justice Department request for a stay on that decision, effectively blocking the travel ban. NBC News reported in early February that White House lawyers were working on a rewrite of the EO that could pass legal muster. Here’s a timeline of what’s happened since then.

Will the new EO be controversial?

Almost certainly.

The initial EO, signed by Trump on Jan. 27, triggered chaos at airports nationwide as green card holders, students, professors and other travelers from the countries in question were detained and blocked from entering the U.S. The ensuing legal battle and public outcry consumed the early weeks of Trump’s presidency.

Critics accused the Trump administration of orchestrating an unconstitutional “Muslim ban.” Trump has insisted the EO was no such thing, saying in a statement in January that “this is not about religion.” (That said, then-candidate Trump had called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” in December 2015.)

The White House has said the ultimate goal of the order is to keep would-be terrorists out of the U.S. while the government assesses the vetting system for refugees and visa applicants from certain parts of the world.