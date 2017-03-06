Warner Robins makes bold move for Middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Warner Robins makes a bold move allowing parents paid leave time.

At a pre-council meeting, representatives from Georgia Women and Those Who Stand With Us, the Houston County branch of the NAACP and Delta Sigma Theta spoke to city council members, urging them to vote in favor of a parental leave policy.

Monday, city council members voted in favor of 4 weeks paid maternity leave, 1 week paid paternal and 1 week adoptive parental leave.

Amber Schmidtke, from the Georgia Women and Those Who Stand With Us, she said, “We are thrilled this is going to help so many people in the city of Warner Robins and really Warner Robins is leading the way in the state of Georgia.”

Tonight’s vote was  six to  zero in favor of the 4-1-1 plan.

A few weeks ago, city council members voted down a plan that only had a maternal leave component to it.

 

 

 

 

