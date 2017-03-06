U.S. Promises Response to North Korean Missile Launches

Two THAAD interceptors and a Standard-Missile 3 Block IA missile are tested in 2013. Defense Department via AFP – Getty Images

Hwang Kyo-ahn, South Korea’s acting president and prime minister, urged the United States on Monday to deploy the THAAD battery as soon as possible, saying consequences of a nuclear-armed North Korea would be “horrible and beyond imagination.”

Two senior U.S. defense officials told NBC News on Monday that North Korea actually

fired five missiles, not four, but that one of them failed to launch. The four missiles that made it off the launchpad traveled more than 600 miles east toward Japan.

U.S. Defense Department officials said the missile launch posed no threat to North America.

July 2016:

U.S.-South Korea Missile Shield Could Spark New Crisis: Chinese Media

North Korea is banned from testing any ballistic missile technology under a set of U.N. resolutions. But it has threatened to conduct more missile tests in response to an annual two-month joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington, which continues through April.

Last month, North Korea

launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, a move that South Korea’s military described as a “show of force” to the Trump administration.

Rodong Sinmun, the North Korean ruling party’s official newspaper, said in a commentary that “new types of strategic weapons will soar” if Seoul and Washington continue their annual drills, which the North claims are preparation for war against it, the South Korean news agency

Yonhap reported.