They’ve done it again; Geico employees raise more than $1M toward United Way

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of Middle Georgia’s biggest employers just reached a million dollar milestone in their campaign partnership with United Way of Central Georgia.

It’s all thanks to employees at the company.

“You know it just never ceases to amaze me, the generosity of our associates,” said Geico Southeast VP Rhett Rayburn.

Community and company are two words nearly one in the same to these employees.

“They contribute a little bit out of each pay check that goes toward helping people in the community,” said United Way Central Georgia CEO George McCanless.

Monday morning, Geico employees gathered to celebrate the company’s 12th year as United Way’s largest annual contributor–and their fourth consecutive year raising more than a million dollars.

“I couldn’t name all the committees that our associates have formed to be involved with charity in the community, and then United Way campaign comes around and they’re just completely tireless,” said Rayburn.

McCanless says the money Geico employees have raised will help fund several local projects and non profits.

“Contributions to the United Way campaign support partner agencies like Meals On Wheels, boy scouts and girl scouts, Crisis Line and Safe House,” he said.

That’s why Rayburn says, despite the company being so large, they still place an even larger emphasis on community outreach to their employees.

“It’s a big undertaking for a location with over 5400 people every year but they don’t bat an eye and to raise over a million dollars for the fourth year in a row just makes us proud to be involved,” he continued.

McCanless says the money raised will directly impact the lives of nearly 75,000 Middle Georgia residents.

Since its move to Macon in 1974, Geico has remained a large employer to now 5400 employees.

After raising a million dollars toward United way in previous years they were given a key to the city of Macon by Mayor Reichert.