Supreme Court Rejects Transgender Rights Case

A bathroom sign welcomes both genders at the Cacao Cinnamon coffee shop in Durham, North Carolina, on May 3. Jonathan Drake / Reuters, file

The principal at first gave him permission to use the boys’ bathroom, but the school board adopted a policy saying restrooms were “limited to the corresponding biological genders.”

Grimm sued, claiming that the arrangement made him feel stigmatized and isolated, and the appeals court ruled in his favor. It said refusing to allow students to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity would violate a federal law known as Title IX that bans sex discrimination.

The ruling cited an Education Department letter that said “a school generally must treat transgender students consistent with their gender identity.” The appeals court found that to be a reasonable interpretation of Title IX.

In February, the Trump administration rescinded the Education Department letter as well as guidance issued by the Obama administration to the nation’s schools, warning them that failing to allow students to use the bathrooms matching their gender identity could cause them to lose their federal funds.

The Obama administration had also cited the court ruling in its transgender lawsuit against North Carolina’s bathroom law.

Grimm’s case now goes back to the Fourth Circuit. It, in turn, could sent the case back to the Virginia trial court.

“While we’re disappointed that the Supreme Court will not be hearing Gavin’s case this term, the overwhelming level of support shown for Gavin and trans students by people across the country throughout this process shows that the American people have already moved in the right direction and that the rights of trans people cannot be ignored,” said the ACLU’s Block.