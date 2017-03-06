Pyongyang Bans Malaysians From Leaving N. Korea: State Media

Kim Jong Nam, pictured in here in 2007, was killed on February 13. Jiji Press via AFP – Getty Images

It is not known how many Malaysians are in the North and whether the North Korean decision also covers Malaysian diplomats there.

On Monday, Pyongyang said it had ordered Malaysia’s ambassador out of the country in a tit-for-tat after

Malaysia expelled the North’s envoy over the killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

The half-brother of Kim Jong Un was murdered on Feb. 13 after being assaulted by

two women who Malaysian police believe smeared his face with VX, a nerve agent classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s soccer association said Monday that the government had barred the national team from traveling to North Korea for a match on March 28 because of security concerns.

Related:

U.S. Begins Shipping THAAD Anti-Missile System to S. Korea

Association secretary-general Hamidin Mohamad Amin said in a statement that Malaysia’s expulsion of North Korea’s ambassador “made the current situation unsafe for Malaysians to travel to North Korea for the moment.”

Hamidin said the association has written to the Asian Football Confederation to ask for the venue to be shifted from Pyongyang to a neutral arena.