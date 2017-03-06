N. Korea Fires Banned Ballistic Missiles Into Japanese Waters

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: North Korea fires missile

A TV screen at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program reporting on North Korea’s missile firing on Monday. Lee Jin-man / AP

Some of the missiles landed in waters as close as 190 miles from Japan’s northwest coast, Japan’s Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said.

That falls within the 200-nautical-mile offshore area where Tokyo has sovereign rights for exploring and exploiting resources, known as its exclusive economic zone.

Monday’s launch is the third time that North Korean missiles have fallen in Japan’s exclusive economic zone since last August.

After calling a meeting of the National Security Council’s Standing Committee on Monday morning, South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, said the launch signaled “a real and imminent threat to the safety of our people.”

Hwang called on the United States to complete the installation of the

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, an advanced missile defense system that the two countries announced on July 8 to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

After the announcement, North Korea’s military threatened an unspecified “counter-action” that would turn the south into a “sea of fire.”

The South Korean official called the latest launch a clear violation of U.N. Security Council arms resolutions and added that it was in response “to the tough stance” of the Trump administration.

South Korean military officials and independent experts said the missiles launched Monday were

unlikely to be Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs),

“It sounds like a field exercise involving deployed missiles, probably ones we’ve seen before,” Joshua Pollack, editor of the U.S.-based Non-Proliferation Review, told Reuters.

U.S. Defense Department officials said the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.

There have been widespread worries that the North will conduct an ICBM test that, when perfected, could in theory reach the U.S. mainland. Washington would consider such a capability a major threat.

Pyongyang has test-launched a series of missiles of various ranges in recent months, including a new intermediate-range missile in February; it also conducted two nuclear tests last year.

Image: Kim Jong Un

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
5 New Power Centers: A Guide to the Fractured Democrats
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Inside the Green Berets' Hunt for One of World's Most Brutal Warlords
Read More»
shooting
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Employees tied up during North Macon computer store robbery
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»