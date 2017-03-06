Medical Monday: Colorectal cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Colorectal cancer is one of the most beatable and preventable types of cancer, but it’s still the second-leading cause of cancer death in men and women.

According to the Coliseum Medical Centers, symptoms of colorectal cancer include a change in bowel habits, abdominal discomfort, bleeding from the rectum, or weakness and fatigue.

Danielle Rogers, Director of the Coliseum Cancer Institute says if you experience any of those symptoms you should see a doctor. Also, men and women who are 50 or older should talk to their doctor about having a colonoscopy, even if they are not experiencing symptoms of cancer.

March is colorectal cancer awareness month. To raise awareness, the Coliseum Cancer Institute hosts its Undy 5K Run/Walk. It is Saturday, April 1 at Wesleyan College. The race starts at 9 a.m. and runners are invited to wear underwear outside of their race attire.

To register, go to http://www.undyrunwalk.org and choose Macon as your location.