Macon Housing Authority helping people reach a 700 credit score

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Financial advisers know how important it is to have a good credit score.

That’s why the Macon Housing Authority is partnering with Macon-Bibb’s Operation HOPE to offer free workshops meant to help raise people’s credit scores.

Karen Middleton, Chief of Resident Initiatives with the Macon Housing Authority came on to talk about the workshops. She says the finance professionals at Operation HOPE have valuable advice to give about improving your credit score.

Professionals say an “excellent” credit score is between 760-850.

Very good: 700-759

Good: 660-699

Fair: 620-659

Poor: 619 and under

Very poor: 500

The first “Credit and Money Management Workshop” is Saturday, April 8 a the Buck Melton Community Center at 150 Sessions Drive. It begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

If you’d like to RSVP, call 478-741-9881.

