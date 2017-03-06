Kindergarten registration process for 2017-2018 begins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The kindergarten registration process for Bibb County Students begins March 6th through March 17th. Parents will be able to pre-register their children for kindergarten online at www.bcsdk12.net.

After the information is processed, schools will contact parents to schedule appointments to visit the child’s school and complete the registration process in April.

The online registration is simple, however documents required for the child’s registration will not be needed until parents meet with school administrators to complete registration. Parents are not required to register a child for kindergarten if they are already enrolled in Bibb County Schools District Pre-K program.

In order to complete the registration process, parents will be required to provide the school with the information below during their scheduled appointment in April:

-A certified birth certificate, which shows the child will be 5 years old by September 1, 2017

-A Social Security card

-Two documents validating proof of residence, which may include:

-Lease or mortgage with the address –Required

-Current utility bill (electric, water, or gas) or mail from any government agency

-Most recent income tax return

-Property tax statement

-Automobile registration or insurance

Parents looking to register kindergartners for Cirrus Academy Charter School can also begin registration. Visit cirrusacademy.org to register. Open house is March 7th and March 8th from 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m.