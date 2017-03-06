ISIS Allegedly Used Chemical Weapons In Mosul Battle

Iraqi policemen walk during an airstrike against ISIS militants in Mosul, Iraq, Mar. 4, 2017. Goran Tomasevic / Reuters

“People are also talking about how cold it has been, and they’ve been burning anything they can find to stay warm, so furniture and plastic. They’re tearing tables and chairs apart in order to stay warm. It seems that primarily hunger has been one of the drivers as to why families have left,” she added.

Even those who managed to flee with their lives face an uncertain future. Gluck said that the camps housing displaced people were rapidly filling to capacity.

“Pretty soon shelter and camp space will become a critical issue, because the numbers are getting higher and we’re running out of space,” she said.

Mosul is the last remaining urban center controlled by ISIS in Iraq. Government forces captured the eastern side of the city in January 2017, after 100 days of fighting. The city’s capture would be effectively crush the Iraqi wing of the group’s self-declared caliphate.