Inside the Green Berets' Hunt for One of World's Most Brutal Warlords

Green Berets conduct a pre-flight briefing before carrying out a patrol in the Central African Republic. Mac William Bishop / NBC News

Paul Ronan is founder of

The Resolve, an advocacy group that maintained a real-time database of LRA attacks. Last month the group announced it was closing its doors and folding its work into that of Invisible Children.

“The prospects for the reauthorization of this mission by President Trump are difficult to discern,” he said. “This mission has always been driven by the White House and the State Department. The Department of Defense is less enthusiastic about this mission.”

The White House has not publicly commented on the mission. As much of the National Security Council remains unstaffed, it is unclear whether the administration has an official position on the matter.

Despite reassurances that the LRA has been more or less defeated, capturing Kony is key.

Whether or not the U.S. is able to find Kony, his days may be numbered. Okello, the LRA intelligence chief, told Ugandan media the warlord suffers from severe stomach ulcers.

“If we don’t catch Kony,” one U.S. military officer said, “stomach ulcers will.”

But reports about his ill health have surfaced before, and after 30 years, Kony is still at large.