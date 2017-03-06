IHOP and Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health team up on National Pancake Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The largest pancake party on Earth is less than 12 hours away!

Tomorrow, March 7th, will be the International House of Pancakes’ National Pancake Day, where customers can enjoy a free short-stack of pancakes from any participating IHOP restaurant across the country.

Patrons are also encouraged to make a contribution to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals while they dine on their flapjacks.

“The Children’s Miracle Network, they do such great things for the Children’s Hospital,” said IHOP representative Chiron Antoniades. “Kids with critical illnesses we are trying to support, and that’s who the donations go to and everything, so it’s helping the hospital itself.”

100% of the proceeds in Middle Georgia will stay local, with all of the charitable contributions benefiting Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.

If you’d like a chance to donate, you can visit IHOP restaurants at these locations:

Macon – 165 Tom Hill, Sr. Blvd.

Milledgeville – 2598 N. Columbia Street

Warner Robins – 2710 Watson Blvd.

National Pancake Day will be tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The goal is to raise $3.5 million across the nation.