Employees tied up during North Macon computer store robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four masked men threatened and tied up two employees during a robbery at the Simply Mac in North Macon on Friday.

Bibb deputies say the men entered the computer store at The Shoppes at River Crossing before 9 p.m. One of the men had a handgun, and used it to hit an employee in the head.

After tying up the employees in the back office, the men took multiple laptops and computers and left the store in two white SUV’s.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

