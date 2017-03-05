U.S. Soccer: Players Must Stand During National Anthem

Following protests from a women’s national team member last year, U.S. Soccer has ordered all players to “stand respectfully” during the playing of the national anthem.

Adopted by the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors last month and originally reported by Fox Soccer TV analyst Stuart Holden, the policy reads: “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the federation is represented.”

The president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, Sunil Gulati, indicated that consequences would be addressed “as it happens,” with no preset repercussions, according to Holden.

U.S. Soccer didn’t respond to a request for comment from NBC News, but after a loss on Saturday, women’s national team coach Jill Ellis said she was “pleased.”

“I’ve always felt that that should be what we do, to honor the country, have the pride of putting on the national team jersey. I said that previously. I think that should be the expectation,” she told The Associated Press.

The new policy comes after midfielder Megan Rapinoe knelt while in uniform as “The Star Spangled Banner” played before games against Thailand and the Netherlands in September. At the time, she said she was standing in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback who made headlines for weeks for kneeling during the anthem to protest alleged police brutality.

Image: Megan Rapinoe kneels during national anthem

