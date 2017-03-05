Thousands Displaced as Iraqi Forces Near Mosul Center

Iraqi security forces transport civilians fleeing their homes during clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday. Khalid Mohammed / AP

Rapid response teams are “very close” to the government buildings near the old city, said a senior media officer with the elite Interior Ministry units. Their progress was met with heavy sniper and mortar fire, a Reuters photographer reported from Mosul.

The complex, which houses the Nineveh Provincial Council and the Nineveh Governorate buildings, should be taken on Monday, Lt. Col. Abdel Amir al-Mohammadawi told Reuters.

Recapturing the site would help Iraqi forces attack the militants in the nearby old city. It would also mark a symbolic step toward restoring state authority over Mosul, even though the buildings are destroyed and are not being used by ISIS.

The Iraqi military believes several thousand militants, including many who traveled from Western countries, are hunkered down among the remaining civilian population, which aid agencies estimated to number 750,000 in western Mosul at the start of the latest offensive.

Several thousand people have been killed or wounded so far in the Mosul offensive, both civilians and military, according to aid organizations.