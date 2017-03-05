Private Prisons Memo Could Signal More Immigrant Lockups

Officers stand on the roof of and outside the gates at the Adams County Correctional Center in Natchez, Miss., during an inmate disturbance at the prison, May 20, 2012. Lauren Wood / AP

Several of the facilities

have been cited for safety and security issues, including disturbances or riots. A 2016 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general found that these issues occurred more at private facilities than at comparable Bureau of Prisons-run facilities.

The companies complained that it was an unfair analysis, because the concentration of immigrants, including a higher prevalence of gangs, made the prisons harder to run.

In 2014, the American Civil Liberties Union published the results of an investigation that alleged private prisons in Texas

offered far less rehabilitative programs and work opportunities than Bureau of Prisons-run institutions. A bureau spokesman responded by saying that that non-citizens were a better fit for those facilities instead of U.S. citizens because “there are somewhat fewer programs offered to prepare offenders to successfully reintegrate in U.S. communities.”

Immigration advocates interpreted that remark to mean that rehabilitation didn’t matter for offenders who weren’t expected to stay in America.

In August 2016, the Obama Justice Department announced it was going to phase out its contracts with private prisons, citing the declining inmate population and the history of troubles. The department predicted that by May 2017, the number of inmates housed in them

would drop to less than 14,000.

Now all that might change.