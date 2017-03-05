North Korea Fires Projectile Off Eastern Coast

North Korea fired a projectile off its eastern coast on Monday, the South Korean military said.

The missile was fired at about 7:36 a.m. Monday (5:36 p.m. Sunday ET), a South Korean military official told NBC News. The military was still determining what type of projectile it was and how far it traveled, the official said.

South Korea’s acting president, Hwang Kyo-ahn, called for an immediate meeting of the National Security Council’s standing committee, a spokesman said.

Pyongyang on Friday threatened to conduct more missile tests in response to the two-month Foal Eagle exercise between Seoul and Washington, which continues through April.

Last month, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, a move that South Korea’s military described as a “show of force” to the Trump administration.

Rodong Sinmun, the North Korean ruling party’s official newspaper, said in a commentary that “new types of strategic weapons will soar” if Seoul and Washington continue their annual drills, which the North claims are preparation for war against it, the SouthKorean news agency Yonhap reported.