Immigration Lawyer Navigates Uncertain Future for Many

Ali Almaiali and his wife, Reema, immigrated to United States from Iraq in 2008 as refugees. They’ve been waiting for Almaiali’s brother and his family to receive their visa for eight years. Rebecca Davis

Initially the visa was approved, but his wife’s pregnancy postponed their departure and a new travel date was never confirmed. Now, trapped in bureaucratic limbo without a clear explanation for the delay in his paperwork, his brother is forced to move with his family every few months for their own safety, Almaiali said.

Since moving to the United States, Almaiali said he has tried to live the American dream. He and his wife became citizens and bought a house with a backyard for their two children. His wife works at a bank, and he works part-time while going to school at night for radiology.

Related:

Nationality Is ‘Unreliable Indicator’ of Threat: DHS Report

But their happiness is bittersweet, tinged with sadness that the rest of their family cannot also share in the safety and joys of their newly adopted home, especially as conditions continue to deteriorate in Iraq.

A few years ago, his brother was injured by a roadside bomb. Almailai still has a hard time talking about it.

“I want him to be here. I want him to be safe,” he said. “He has two beautiful kids, a beautiful family … “They deserve to be here, as do many other refugees. They deserve to be here, for a better life.”

After years of struggling to sponsor his brother’s visa on his own, Almaiali decided to hire Barkourt & Barkourt to help him negotiate the immigration system. Within months, Lahoud had revitalized their visa claim in the U.S. and it was on track to move toward finalization in Iraq.

Related:

Trump Takes a Victory Lap With Conservative Activists

But then Trump signed the executive order. Now, with a revised version of the immigration order on the horizon, Lahoud is racing against the clock to get the new documents approved in time.

Almaiali said he feels attacked for his faith and country of birth. He also worries the travel ban will serve as propaganda for ISIS.

“They want to be able to say, ‘Look Americans they hate us because we’re Muslim’ and now this ban gives them an example,” he said.

Almaiali admits he hasn’t really explained to his brother what’s going on, partially because he’s having a hard time explaining it to himself.

“I didn’t have a good answer for him and I still don’t know what to tell him,” he said. “If my brother had known that it had reached that far, he would’ve gone crazy.

“So I tell him he has to wait, it’s been eight years … what’s a few more months?”