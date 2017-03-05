GOP to Introduce Health Care Replacement This Week

Republicans will introduce their much-awaited bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act this week, a senior House Republican aide told NBC News.

“We are now at the culmination of a years-long process to keep our promise to the American people,” Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan’s spokeswoman, AshLee Strong, told NBC News.

The plan’s anticipated release follows a series of town hall meetings across the country that saw angry constituents berating Republican lawmakers over health care policy. Some Republican senators have already threatened to vote it against it, including Rand Paul of Kentucky, who lambasted the bill-writing process as overly secretive.

“The only copy we’ve seen is from the media,” Paul said last week. “Now we’re told it’s being classified and the hearing is like a security clearance hearing — you have to have security clearance and permission and have to be on the committee to see the bill.”

A draft bill obtained by NBC News two weeks ago indicated that Republicans intend to roll back much of President Barack Obama’s signature achievement, replacing it with tax credits and state grants.

The senior House aide said there was a large staff meeting at the White House on Friday to resolve a few outstanding issues, while heath care committees in Congress worked over the weekend to incorporate technical guidance.

“We are in a very good place right now,” the aide said.