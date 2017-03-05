FBI Director Asked DoJ to Reject Trump Wiretap Claim

President Donald Trump leaves the Oval Office to board Marine One at the White House on Friday. Erik S. Lesser / EPA

Despite Comey’s request, Trump’s White House did not back off on Sunday and

called for Congress to investigate.

“President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. He offered no evidence to back up the allegations, which Trump compared to a scandal of “Nixon/Watergate” proportions.

NBC News has found no evidence that would support his claims, which have been flatly dismissed by the previous administration.

An

Obama spokesman called Trump’s tweets “unequivocally false,” and James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he had no knowledge of any surveillance of Trump Tower.

Later Sunday, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee demanded that White House counsel Donald McGahn respond to

The Times’ report that his office had sought to gain access to what he “believed to be an order issued by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court authorizing some form of surveillance related to Mr. Trump and his associates.”

Such an effort would be “inappropriate” and “improper,” the lawmakers said in a letter to McGahn obtained by NBC News.

“The independence of the Department of Justice and the FBI is a particular concern when individuals associated with both the Administration and the President’s campaign may be the targets of the investigation,” the lawmakers said.

Meanwhile, politicians on both sides of the aisle said the White House needed to provide evidence to back up the president’s allegations.

“Suffice it to say I don’t have any basis — I’ve never heard that allegation made before by anybody,”

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican member of the Select Committee on Intelligence, said Sunday.

“I’ve never seen anything about that anywhere before,” Rubio said. “But again, the president put that out there, and now the White House will have to answer as to exactly what he was referring to.”