'March 4 Trump' Supporters Gather in Cities Across the U.S.

Protesters rally to ‘March 4 Trump’ in Denver, Colorado. Chris Goodwin / Chris Goodwin

“Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!” he wrote.

Although a spokesman for Obama

issued a statement disputing the president’s claims, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York, demanding answers. Blaring vuvuzelas and shouting “don’t wiretap me bro,” many said they are frustrated at the division throughout the country.

Jovi Vaughn, who helped organize Saturday’s rally outside Trump Tower, insisted that he’s there to unite the country under the president. His message resonated across the country, from Texas and North Carolina to Colorado and Iowa. Although the crowds that gathered were smaller than previous anti-Trump protests, the supporters made their voices heard.

At the nation’s capital, nearly a hundred people stood in the shadow of the Washington Monument to demonstrate their solidarity with the president.

Jessica Castro and Randy Behm drove from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, just to attend the march. Draped in a Trump/Pence flag, Castro said she would like to see the media spend more time covering the president’s allegations of Obama’s wrongdoings.

“It’s kind of mind boggling we’re still talking some Russian influence and yet we still have more substantial things that need to be investigated and they don’t get the same attention,” she said.

Castro said she was a lifelong Democrat, but she decided to vote for President Trump because she was attracted to his blunt honesty. Now she demands the same from the media.

“Truth doesn’t have an obligation to make you feel good, it’s true whether you like it or not,” she said. “I think we’ve been so politically correct for so long that when you hear the truth and it makes you uncomfortable you just turn away and that’s what happened to a lot of Americans.”