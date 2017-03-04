'March 4 Trump' Supporters Gather in Cities Across the U.S.

Groups of hundreds of President Trump’s supporters rallied in cities across the country Saturday to show they stand behind the new White House and its policies.

Some of the “March 4 Trump” rallies were met by counter-protesters, and there were clashes between supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators at several events, police said.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, six were arrested and charged with rioting and disorderly conduct after “50 Anti-Trump protesters started a big fight in our rotunda area,” Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson said. About 300 Trump supporters attended the rally before the skirmish broke out, she said.

In Berkeley, California, punches were thrown and smoke bombs were set off during demonstrations. In Olympia, Washington, four people were arrested for assault on a police during a clash between demonstrators, Washington State Patrol Sgt. James Prouty said.

Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama ordered the former real estate mogul’s “‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory” remained at the forefront of some Trump supporters’ minds at a rally of several hundred in New York City.

A spokesman for Obama called the claim “unequivocally false.” Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York. Blaring vuvuzelas and shouting “don’t wiretap me bro,” many said they are frustrated at the division throughout the country.

Jovi Vaughn, who helped organize Saturday’s rally outside Trump Tower, said he was there to unite the country under the president. Although the crowds that gathered at demonstrations across the country were smaller than previous anti-Trump protests, the supporters made their voices heard.

Image: Singer Joy Villa, center, and designer Andre Soriano take part in a pro-Trump rally outside the Washington Monument on March 4, 2017, in Washington, DC.

