Love Letters From Jackie Onassis Reveal Passion for Spurned Suitor

Letters that Jackie O sent to David Ormsby Gore are being auctioned off after they were discovered in Wales at Gore’s family home. Bonhams

That letter must have been painful for Ormsby-Gore to read. In what appears to have been an undelivered draft, he wrote, “Do you think it conceivable that you might be wrong that we could find together a few little nuggets of happiness after the terrible shipwrecks that have struck at us in both our lives[?] As for your photograph I weep when I look at it.”

In addition to the love letters, the Bonhams auction lot includes letters from John Kennedy, photos and memorabilia — among them four White House passes that were to Ormsby-Gore as ambassador the day after the president was assassinated.

Bonhams estimated the lot as being worth $120,000 to $190,000.